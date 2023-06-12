Hyderabad: 200-beded Mother and Child Health Centre to come up in Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Harish Rao announced on Sunday that a 200-bed Mother and Child Health Centre will be inaugurated in July on the premises of Gandhi Hospital. The development of the centre, costing Rs 55 crore, aims to establish 600 super-specialty beds dedicated to Mother and Child Care for the residents of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

He emphasized that the primary objective of this initiative is to enhance treatment facilities for pregnant women in government hospitals and reduce maternal mortality rates. To achieve this goal, 200 beds will be allocated to each of the 100 super-specialty hospitals to be established at NIMS, Gandhi, and Alwal.

The Minister also highlighted the notable increase in deliveries taking place in government hospitals, with 70 percent of deliveries now occurring within these facilities. In a separate event, Minister Harish Rao inaugurated a private hospital catering to women and children in Banjara Hills. The occasion was attended by renowned film director SS Rajamouli and hospital director Dr. Satish Ghanta.

Furthermore, Minister Harish Rao announced that the distribution of kits containing nutritious food for pregnant women will commence on June 14 across all 33 districts of Telangana. This initiative aims to support the health and well-being of expectant mothers throughout the state.

Proudly reflecting on the healthcare advancements in Hyderabad, Minister Harish Rao stated that the city has gained recognition as a global health hub, renowned for its superior treatment facilities. To meet the growing demand and accommodate the increasing population, plans are underway to arrange 10,000 super-specialty beds in the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to a report by NITI Aayog, Telangana is leading in terms of providing advanced medical treatment.

Minister Harish Rao also highlighted the significant progress made in government hospitals, citing an increase from 30 percent to 70 percent in the rate of deliveries since 2014. He attributed this success to the availability of improved facilities, contributing to Hyderabad’s reputation as a global city.