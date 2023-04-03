Hyderabad: 200 buildings to be razed in Bandlaguda Crystal Township

Hyderabad: As many as 200 buildings in Crystal Township on the outskirts of Hyderabad will be demolished and steps will be taken initially to complete the demolition of the under-construction buildings in this venture.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while initiating the demolition drive at Crystal Township located in Bandlaguda, said that this 44-acre stretcher is not approved and there are orders of the Telangana High Court regarding this venture and the residents of the area have been continuously issued notices by the municipality.

The civic officials will launch a massive operation in Crystal Township Bandlaguda with the help of several bulldozers under heavy police supervision and said that 200 buildings in this township have been identified and issued notices and no response has been received from them so far. Hence, it has been decided to carry out demolition operations in a big way.

Those who bought the property in Crystal Township and built their houses say that if it is illegal and unapproved, then why did the government departments remain silent at the time of sale, and how these properties were registered? When asked by the residents, civic officials said they were ensuring the implementation of the court’s orders.

Despite heavy police deployment in the township for the demolition, the residents of Crystal Township protested and raised slogans against the GHMC action. The victims expressed their displeasure over the venture sold by Pride India. The company’s officials, saying that in connection with the unapproved layout, the applications had been filed under the LRS to regularize the lands in this venture, but now that 200 buildings have been identified by the civic officials.

Those protesting against the demolition were detained by the police and officials have warned that if anyone tries to disrupt the demolition of the municipality, cases will be registered against them on charges of interfering in government work.