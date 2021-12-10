Hyderabad: 200 families left homeless due to demolition of buildings in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Over 200 families have been left homeless due to the demolition of buildings in Basavataraka Nagar, Gachibowli.

On Wednesday, the revenue officials have demolished more than 200 houses that were constructed on the government land, New Indian Express reported.

The families who are now left homeless were not only residing in the area for decades, they had also taken electricity connections.

Justifying the demolition of houses, Rajendranagar RDO Chandrakala said that the people who were residing on the government land were asked to vacate the place thrice but they did not pay heed to it.

They had requested for the 2BHK in the government scheme and their requests have been forwarded to the district collector, Chandrakala added.

GHMC had demolish buildings in Gachibowli

Last month, Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) and revenue officials had buildings and establishments were demolished for the expansion of the road from Gachibowli to Tellapur.

At that time too, the locals and owners had staged a protest and demanded the officials to stop the demolition. They alleged that no notice was received by them.