Hyderabad: 21-year-old arrested for peddling 50 kgs of ganja

Hyderabad: A habitual drug offender, hailing from Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday by police officials from the Langer house station.

The accused identified as Mohd Ayub Abdul Wadood (21), from Maharashtra state used to frequently visit Hyderabad to sell ganja within the limits of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

The officers arrested the accused on December 23, while he was peddling around 50 kilograms of ganja. Currently, Wadood is lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda.

On December 14, the state minister for Excise V Srinivas Gaud and Minster of Panchayat Raj E Diyakar Rao held a meeting of higher officials to curb ganja and other drug menaces in the state.

In the first week of December, Sangareddy district police seized a huge quantity of ganja from four interstate ganja smugglers. Similarly, two men were detained by the commissioner’s task force for allegedly consuming and selling drugs near Big Bazaar, Ameerpet. The police seized three kilograms of ganja from them.

In 2021, the Cyberabad Police commissioner has registered 202 drug-related cases and detained 420 people on drug-related crimes. In addition, 23 people were held under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.