Hyderabad: 21-year-old woman techie commits suicide

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman techie, working for Tech Mahindra, has reportedly died by suicide after she jumped off from the sixth floor of her office building in Secunderabad on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Sushmitha. Local police confirmed the death of the 21-year-old and said the reason behind her suicide was not clear as of now and will be investigated.
Further details are awaited.
READ: Volunteers must evolve with change in socio-cultural milieu after Covid, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat