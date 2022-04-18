Hyderabad: 22-year-old dies by suicide at Jiyaguda

Published: 18th April 2022
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died by suicide on April 16 at his residence in Kulsumpura area of Jiyaguda.

The police identified the deceased as Raj Kumar Yadav, who lived in a rented house along with his mother Kamalamma, and was employed at the cattle market. On Sunday morning, after she returned from work, the mother found Kumar hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

Kamalamma informed the Jiyaguda police, who shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for the postmortem procedure. No suicide note was found in the house, the police have booked a case regarding the incident.

The investigation is underway and the police are yet to ascertain the reasons for Kumar’s death.

