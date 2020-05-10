Hyderabad: 22-year-old woman allegedly raped by relative

Hyderabad: In yet another case of crime against women, an 80-year-old man reportedly raped his relative, aged 22 years.

As per the details of the case, the woman who is from the Falaknuma area of Hyderabad had separated from her husband recently. In order to find accommodation for herself, the woman went to the accused’s house located at Banjara Hills after he offered help to her.

Accused offered alcohol to victim

At the house, the accused offered alcohol to the victim and his male friend who was accompanying her. Later, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

After the incident which took place in the first week of April, the man had lodged a case against the woman and her friend claiming that they have stolen his expensive watch.

Woman lodged complaint on Friday

On Friday, the woman approached the police station and alleged that she was raped by the octogenarian when she was under the influence of alcohol.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

