Hyderabad: 22-year-old woman commits suicide at Rein Bazaar

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself. This incident took place at her residence located at Rein Bazaar.

As per the details of the case, the woman is identified as Hajira Sultana, wife of Mir Hyder Ali. She was found dead on Sunday.

Reason for her suicide is not yet known

Soon, after finding her dead, the family members informed the police.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

