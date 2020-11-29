Hyderabad: 22,000 police force deployed for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have made elaborate security arrangements for the December 1, GHMC polls in twin cities.

Addressing a press conference police commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that all security arrangements have been made with 22 thousand policemen being deployed for the bandobust.

He informed that Central and state forces are available in Hyderabad city and being deployed. We have set up security at normal, sensitive, hypersensitive, and critical polling stations under the leadership of Inspectors level officers.



Striking Force, Emergency Response Team will be available. Security set up at 293 hypersensitive pickets. Hyderabad police have set up 6 Armed Police Teams at Critical Hypersensitive Police Centers.

Aanjani Kumar told that there are 89 wards under Hyderabad Commissionerate limits. There are 4979 polling stations and 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2146 normal polling stations, 1517 Sensitive polling stations, and 167 Hypersensitive polling stations. We are constantly monitoring 406 mobile parties, the commissioner said.

We have set up 29 border check posts in Hyderabad and 293 pickets in hypersensitive areas. Till now a total of 4187 Guns was deposited, 3066 rowdy sheeters were bounded over, and Rs. 1.45 crore cash was seized and Drugs, alcohol all together seized items worth Rs 10 lakhs. Since the issue of election notification Total 55 FIRs were registered in 63 complaints. We have linked every polling station with geotagging technology.

We have kept a close watch on social media and secured security through an electronic platform. We are monitoring through 4 lakh CCTV cameras with ACP and DCP level officers, we have round the clock surveillance in the CP office. We put on live streaming after the election and set up tight surveillance at the Strong Rooms. Polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm and voters can exercise their voting right without fear.

As per the orders of the State Election Officer, the leaders of the respective parties who came from outside should leave Hyderabad city after 6 pm this evening.

He also said that Election agents will not be allowed special vehicles. Therefore, they should travel in contesting candidate vehicles only. Voters can park their vehicles at 200 meters distance to the polling station. Only one vehicle per ward per candidate is allowed on polling day the Commissioner told.