Hyderabad: 23-year-old arrested for circulating child porn

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested in Karimnagar district for allegedly circulating child porn on social media and making money out of it, police said.

The accused, Vangala Madhukar Reddy is a native of Nustullpur, Thimmapur, in Karimnagar district and works at a private company in Madapur, Hyderabad. He was arrested after the Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad had received information that a person was circulating child pornography videos on social media networks and making money.

The Women Safety Wing then investigated the matter and got a case registered under section 292 IPC (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc,), section 15 of POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act 2012 and 66-E (Punishment for violation of privacy), 67, 67-A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form), at LMD police station in Karimnagar.

On Wednesday, the police with technical help from the Women Safety Wing traced the accused and arrested him at his house.

According to police, the accused is a porn addict and used to download porn videos and store them in his phone. To make money by selling these videos, he had got a payment gateway QR code with the help of his friend belonging to a third person to accept money without disclosing his identity, police said.

Police further stated that the accused had fixed a price for people to join the Telegram group at a price of Rs. 100 for 300+ videos. He had circulated the links on June 19, 2021, police added.