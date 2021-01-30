Hyderabad: 23-year-old woman raped by Facebook friend on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint against youth by name Aslam Khan, 24, saying that he had raped her several times in hotel rooms after making a promise to marry her.

On Thursday, the woman approached the Jubilee Hills police station and said that she came in contact with Aslam, resident of Tara Nagar in Chandanagar for the first time on Facebook two years back. Later, when the accused proposed her, she accepted it, Telangana Today reported.

After the woman accepted his proposal, the accused reportedly raped her several times in hotel rooms by making a promise to marry her. The accused had allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone. Later, he started avoiding her.

When he came to know that the woman’s marriage has been fixed with someone else, he reportedly started harassing her.

Based on the details provided by the woman, the police registered a case against the accused and attempts are being made to nab him.