Hyderabad: 24 students test COVID-19 positive in two hostels

Hyderabad: Twenty-two students staying at Scheduled Tribes (ST) Boys hostel Rajendranagar and two girls of Osmania University hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

At ST boys hostel, 92 boarders and staff were tested for COVID-19, out of which 22 students and one hostel welfare officer and watchman were found to be positive.

Those who were tested negative have been sent to their home.

The 22 COVID- positive students have been isolated at their respective hostels.

At Osmania University, two girls tested positive after a screening for Covid-19 in Girls Hostel was done on Thursday. The university authorities said that they were immediately isolated and the university is making arrangements to screen the remaining boarders.

Earlier, as many as 36 students of Telangana Minorities Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMWREIS) in Bandlaguda tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 43 positives were found in Zilla Parishad Secondary School (Girls), Mancherial.

State schools and hostels have become epicentre for COVID-19, with several cases reported in the past few days.

Telangana reported 313 fresh COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Thursday, with as many as 2,434 active cases.