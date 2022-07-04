Hyderabad: 24-yr-old son kills father with scissors in Golconda

Updated: 4th July 2022 12:25 pm IST
Deceased Mohammed Saber who was killed by his son

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old killed his father late on Sunday night in the Golconda area. The police have taken the accused into custody and the investigation is underway.

Mohammed Saber, who used to work at a cycle repairing shop at Heera Khana, Moti Darwaza, was attacked by his son Mohammed Afsar with a pair of scissors. According to the police, the accused son, who is a habitual alcoholic, was unemployed and frequently got into altercations with his parents.

On late Sunday night, Afsar again had an argument with his father over a trivial issue and later he attacked him with scissors resulting in the instantaneous death of Saber. After the incident, tension prevailed in the area and a team of police along with the CLUES team reached the spot and shifted the deceased to Osmania General hospital for postmortem.

“On receiving a complaint from deceased’s wife Sultana Begum, we have registered a murder case against the accused and he has been taken into custody,” said K Chandrasekhar Reddy, the inspector of Golconda police station.

