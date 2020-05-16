Hyderabad: 25 people from one building test for COVID-19

GHMC officials along with Nodal Officers inspecting at Madannapet in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: A total of 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for Coronavirus in Madannapet in Hyderabad on Saturday, said Ashok Samrat, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

“As many as 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet of Hyderabad’s old city. All have been shifted to isolation centre for treatment at their contacts are being identified,” Samrat told ANI over the phone.

“It has been also noticed that a birthday part was held inside the apartment which few people attended. It is not yet confirmed that infection spread in the party,” he added.

According to Union Minister of Health And Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1454 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including 959 who have recovered and 34 deaths.

