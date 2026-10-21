Hyderabad: 25-year-old man found dead at Kushaiguda lodge

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was found dead in a lodge in Kushaiguda on Wednesday, October 21.

According to reports, the man who is identified as Kiran had stayed in the lodge four days earlier with his friends.

He later returned to the lodge, where he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

The Kushaiguda police has begun an investigation.

Also Read Hyderabad Police launch verification drive at lodges

Drunk migrant worker falls to death

In a separate case, a drunk migrant worker died after falling from a terrace in Chaderghat in the early hours of Tuesday, October 20.

The deceased has been identified as Anne Miya, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was sitting on the terrace of his rented apartment, drinking with his cousins during the night.

The cousins left sometime later, and Anne Miya was sleeping on the terrace. At 3.30 am, he fell two floors down, resulting in his death.