Hyderabad: 25-yr-old man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man in Hyderabad was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

The Additional District Court in LB Nagar on Monday found Chithari Sailu guilty and pronounced the judgement in the case, the trial of which was going on since 2016.

The Judge, B. Suresh in his judgement stated that the accused will be given life imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000.

According to the police, Sailu was working as a labourer and had befriended the daughter of a neighbouring apartment’s watchman.

He took her to Vizag on February 28, 2016, and kept her in a rented house on the pretext of marriage, after which he constantly kept sexually assaulting her for many days, police said.

Later, when her parents lodged a missing complaint of their child at KPHB police station, the police officers traced the girl with the accused in Vizag. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police had registered a case against him under section 366 (a), 376 IPC and Sec 4 of POCSO Act of 2012.