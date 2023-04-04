Hyderabad: 26-year-old man shot dead at Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in the Tappachabutra area late Tuesday night after a person was shot dead by his rivals. Police suspect that old enmity was behind the gruesome crime.

The incident took place at Topkhana near Shabab Hotel in Karwan after a group of assailants identified as Kranti and others suddenly started firing at 26-year-old Akash Singh, also known as Chotu, resulting in instant death.

During the incident, the attackers fired multiple shots at Akash Singh and fled from the crime scene. On receiving information, a team of police, along with the CLUES team, reached the spot. It is suspected that homemade weapons might have been used in the crime.

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, Akash Singh, aka Chotu, had earlier attacked his relative Kranti, upon which an attempt to murder was registered against him, and the same is pending for trial before the court.

On Tuesday night, Kranti contacted a common friend, Imran, a resident of the Topekhana area in Karwan, to facilitate a compromise with Akash Singh. Later, Imran called Akash to his residence, and meanwhile, Kranti and his associates also reached there.

Under the pretext of compromise, Kranti suddenly took out a weapon and fired multiple rounds at Akash Singh, and during this, he died on the spot. Later, the assailants fled from the scene.

“We have gathered information that there were multiple shots fired at the deceased, and we are investigating from all angles,” said DCP South West Zone, Kiran Khare. He said the dead body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for conducting postmortem.

Later, additional forces reached the spot, and the mob was dispersed.