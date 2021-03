Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman, a resident of Khairatabad committed suicide due to depression over her obesity.

As per the details of the incident, the woman was married to a person, Yadgiri. Later, she was diagnosed with kidney ailments.

She was also suffering from a medical condition, obesity. Depressed over it, she took the extreme step.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.