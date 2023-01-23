Hyderabad: 26-yr-old stabs mother’s live-in partner to death

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man stabbed his mother’s live-in partner to death at the latter’s house in Medipally on Sunday.

The deceased identified as K Venkata Ramana Murthy, 47, was a caretaker at an old age home at Peerzadiguda.

The accused identified as Shrikanth Reddy, 26, works in a hotel and is a resident of Telaprolu in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police said that Reddy’s mother had decamped with Murthy 14 years back and started living in Peerzadiguda. The accused contacted her through social media and convinced her to come back to Telaprolu, to stay with their family.

On the other hand, Murthy kept calling Dhanalakshmi asking her to return back. Reddy feared that his mother may return back to Murthy which forced him to take the step.

On Sunday, Reddy went to Murthy’s house on the pretext of sorting out things. Reddy attacked Murthy with a gas cylinder in an inebriated state. He then stabbed Murthy with a knife and killed him on the spot.