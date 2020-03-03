Hyderabad: 27-year-old woman held for blackmailing ex-classmate

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman, resident of SF colony, Vanasthalipuram allegedly blackmailed her former classmate. She also extorted Rs. 2 lakh from the victim.

As per the details of the case, the woman created a fake Instagram profile of the victim. After creating the profile, she started blackmailing him by posting his private photos. She also sent abusive messages to the victim.

Upon receiving the complaint, Cybercrime police traced the woman and arrested her.

Later, she was presented before the court of law. The judge sent her into judicial custody.