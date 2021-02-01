Hyderabad: 28-year-old set ablaze in Jillelaguda

Hyderabad: An unidentified person set ablaze a 28-year-old person in Jillelaguda in Meerpet Mandal in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Harish, was attacked in an isolated place and then the accused poured petrol and burned his body. The fire was put off by the locals when they heard him scream.

The Sultanpur police said, “We are in search of the man and are waiting for the victim’s statement. He is currently undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital and is critical.”

In a similar incident, 10-year-old Charan was burnt by his father at his home in KPHB on January 18. The police said that the father has done it out of rage as his son ‘delayed’ in getting a beedi. Later, the boy was admitted to the Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad after he sustained over 90 per cent of injuries. He continues to remain critical.