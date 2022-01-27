Hyderabad: 28-yr-old man dies by suicide after sister elopes

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide on January 25 at his residence in Chilkalguda after his sister allegedly eloped with a man five days ago.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Pavan Kalyan. The police said Kalyan and his family were living in Chilkalguda for the past few years. On January 22, Kalyan’s sister went missing. After a while the family learnt that the girl had left the house to stay with a man she was in a relationship with.

Fearing backlash from the society over the incident, Kalyan’s family left their home and began staying with their relatives in Rajendranagar. The deceased returned to his house and hung himself to a ceiling fan. The neighbours found Kalyan hanging and informed the police.

The deceased was shifted to mortuary for the postmortem. The family members said that Kalyan had been depressed over the incident, adding that it might have driven him to suicide. A case has been registered and the investigation has been initiated.