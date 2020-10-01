Hyderabad 2nd after Delhi in crimes against women: NCRB report

Hyderabad: Telangana reported an increase of 14.76% in crimes against women in 2019, as against the previous over, revealed latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2019, a total of 18,394 cases against women were registered in the state, which was the second highest in India, after New Delhi.

According to the NCRB’s latest ‘Crime In India 2019’ report, in Telanagan, 17,521 cases were reported in 2017, 16,027 in 2018 and 18,395 in 2019. Within that, the state’s capital Hyderabad reported a total of 2,755 crimimal cases in 2019, while the same stood at 2,332 cases in 2018. The city also recorded a large number of domestic violence cases, 1,568, in 2019, which also was second only to Delhi, which reported 3,697 cases.

Of the total cases reported in Hyderabad, criminal cases of assault with an intention to outrage a woman’s modesty were 346, followed by rape cases at 184 and abduction/kidnapping cases at 162. According to the NCRB’s report, a total of 8,541 domestic violence cases (Torture by husband or in-laws, criminal cases were registered under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code) were reported in Telangana, which was the highest among Southern states in India.

The statistics also showed that Andhra Pradesh reported 7,851 domestic violence cases, while Karnataka reported 2,472 cases, and Odisha 2,739. The report also informed that cases of ‘assault on women with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty’ in Telangana stood at 4,190.

The NCRB’s report also stated that out of all the rape cases reported in Telangana, offenders knew the victim in 868 cases. However, the worrying aspect is that a total of 10,456 cases are still pending in the state, and were under investigation in 2019, of which 572 were under the ‘crimes against women’ category.