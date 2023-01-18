Hyderabad: 2nd video of Bandi Sanjay’s son assaulting college mate surfaces

Hyderabad: Another video of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay’s son thrashing a fellow college student surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the new video, Bandi Bhagirath Sai can be seen slapping and punching the victim, surrounded by a group of boys who also keep assaulting him.

The videos of the incident that have now surfaced, reportedly took place two months ago, at the campus of Mahindra University, a private institution, on the city’s outskirts.

Another video is out of Bandi Sanjay’s son goondaism..!! He should be kicked out of university. pic.twitter.com/yreqMJ01sA — Nikhil Reddy Gudur (@NikhilReddyINC) January 17, 2023

A case for assault and verbal abuse has been booked against Bhagirath under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

However, the police have been unable to confirm the time.

The student also reportedly sustained injuries during the altercation.

The first video surfaced on Tuesday following which a case was booked against Bhagirath based on the complaint of the university. The university campus has been shut since January 1 and will remain on vacation till January 26.

Bandi Sanjay’s son is very Violent !

This is Unlawful pic.twitter.com/Nv9Bcn3X6H — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) January 17, 2023

After the videos of the assault and verbal abuse surfaced and the case was booked, a third video of the victim surfaced wherein he confesses that he was thrashed after he harassed a friend’s sister and made an indecent phone call.

The victim said that the incident happened two months ago and the issue had been resolved. However, the conditions to which the victim confessed remain unclear.

“An investigation is underway based on the evidence collected,” said Inspector P Rama Reddy. further course of action will be decided based on questioning the witnesses and victim.

After the video surfaced on Twitter, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the case book against his son was nothing but a political conspiracy.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Bandi Sanjay went on to say that it was an illegal case booked by Telangana chief minster K Chandrashekhar Rao to settle political scores with him and added that it is unfair to involve youngsters in their political fights.

Sanjay remarked that the viral video portraying his son having a fight with a fellow student is an old one and it’s being circulated now just to harass him.