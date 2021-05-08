Hyderabad: 3 arrested for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on the illegal sale of the Remdesivir injections, officials of the Rachakonda and Hyderabad police commissionerates arrested three persons in two separate cases on Friday for procuring and selling the drug at exorbitant prices here.

In the first case at, the special operations team (Malkajigiri) along with the Kushaiguda police arrested two persons for black marketing six Remdesivir injections. The duo were selling the drug in black to needy patients at a high price of Rs 35,000 for each vila, as against its original price of Rs 3,490 only. They were illegally selling the COVIFOR injections, said a statement from the Rachakonda police.

The accused arrested by the Kushaiguda police were identified as K Sathyanarayana Sharma, a resident of Kukatpally, and K Sujan Kishan, also a resident of Kukatpally Hyderabad. On their arrest, the police recovered six Remdesivir ijjections, a car, and two mobile phones. The material was handed over to the Kushaiguda police for further investigation.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has asked citizens living under his jurisdiction to inform the police if they fund anyone black marketing the Remdesivir drug, oxygen cylinders, and the Tocilizuamb injection, which are in high demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. People can call 9490617111 on whats app to lodge a complaint or send a message.