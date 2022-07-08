Hyderabad: 3 arrested for peddling drugs, 8 kg Ganja seized

Hyderabad: Three Ganja peddlers were arrested by Tappachabutra police alongside the Commissioner’s task force on Friday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Bharath Singh (40), Munavath Pandu (29), and Shanker Singh (42). The cops seized eight kilograms of Ganja, three mobile phones and cash of Rupees 35,000.

On credible information, the police nabbed the accused and other material from their possession.

The accused Bharath was previously involved in many cases under NDPS Act and was arrested by Langer House, Golconda, Mangalghat and other police. PD Act was invoked against him for his illegal activities.

Appeal to the general public from the city police:

In view of the increased vigilance over drug use where several youngsters have been apprehended for the crime, city police have appealed to the public to refrain from all such activities.

“Several families have become victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from Hyderabad City Police to the youngsters not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass information to Police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for Drug-free city,” read the appeal by the city police.