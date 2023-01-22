Hyderabad: 3 arrested for slaughtering calves in Kalapathar

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly slaughtering calves and violating The Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977.

The Kalapathar police raided and arrested the accused based on credible information.

The accused were identified as Mohd Rafeeq, 42, Mohd Naseer, 21, and Mohd Yasin, 32, all residents of Kalapatthar.

While speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of Kalapatthar said that the three people have been arrested and a case has been registered on them under Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and under Section 10 of The Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977.