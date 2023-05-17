Hyderabad: 3 held for smuggling 87 liquor bottles from Haryana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Task Force Team seized a total 87 non duty paid liquor bottles that were being smuggled from Haryana by three people at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

Based on information the department received, a team led by Excise superintendent N. Anji Reddy seized the bottles from the possession of the three accused – Anwesh, native of Khammam, Narender of Hanmakonda and Balakrishna of Warangal.

The bottles of Royal Challenge, Blenders Pride and Royal Stag were kept in a bag and seized from three passengers at platform number 5.

“The accused persons are working on outsourcing basis as coach attendants of Hissar – Secunderabad Express and bringing said liquor and conducting sales of the same at higher prices to the needy customers in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Officials further stated that any quantity of illegal possession, transportation, and sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor or Foreign Liquor of other than Telangana State without having a valid Import permit or license is an offense under Telangana Excise Act.