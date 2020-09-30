Hyderabad: 3-year-old girl crushed to death by truck

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl who came out of her house to play was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck that was carrying cement. The incident took place at Millat Nagar, on Wednesday, under the Chandrayangutta police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Maryam, a resident of Millat Nagar in Hyderabad’s Old City area.

The police said that the truck, whose driver was a minor and who did not have a driving license, hit the toddler after which she was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

However, the police registered a case against the truck driver and began their investigation. The girl’s body is at Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.