Hyderabad: 3 youths from Maharashtra die in fatal road accident

Hyderabad: Three youths hailing from Maharashtra died during a fatal road accident in Mailardevpally area of Cyberabad on late Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Qamruddin,Syed Jameel and Syed Bablu all native of Nanded Maharashtra and residing in Langer houz area of city. According to the police, the trio were travelling on a TVS Excel 100 bike from Chandrayangutta towards Aramgarh and were driving recklessly in triple riding.

They had taken wrong route at an intersection. When they reached the incident spot, the TVS was not controlled by the rider who has a prosthetic left hand and the vehicle skidded and three persons fell down on the road. “Over speed and negligent driving has caused the fatal accident, we have gathered the accident scenes from CCTV fooatge” said DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy.

In the meantime one Cement Bulker which was passing by ran over their heads resulting in the instantaneous death of 3 persons on the spot. The police have registered a case and deadbodies have been shifted to Osmania general hospital for conducting postmortem.

Causes of fatal accident: