Hyderabad: A city court on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to nine months in prison for snatching mobile phones from passengers travelling in autos.

The accused identified as Noorullah, a welder and resident of Bandlaguda, was arrested by Chandrayangutta police in 2019 under section 379 (punishment for theft in the Indian Penal Code).

Following this, the chief metropolitan magistrate on Friday awarded the punishment to the accused.