Hyderabad: 35-year-old dies by suicide due to harassment by loan app agents

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old Hyderabad man become the latest victim of the loan app. He died by suicide on Monday.

The man, Rajesh was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Nizampet with a note on a whiteboard near him.

It is alleged that before taking the extreme step, he wrote, ‘the government should act against loan app agent’.

At the time of the incident, Rajesh who was an employee of the online grocery store was alone in the apartment as his wife had gone to his native place, Vijayawada.

The alleged suicide came to the limelight after Rajesh’s wife tried to contact him but failed. When she was unable to reach him, she telephoned the watchman of the building requesting him to check on her husband.

When the watchman reached the apartment, he found that the main door was slightly open. Upon going inside the apartment, he found Rajesh’s body hanging from the ceiling.

The family members of the man confirmed that loan app agents were harassing him.