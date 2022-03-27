Hyderabad: 36-yr-old woman held for stealing seven tolas of gold

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments.

The police recovered seven tolas of gold along with two mobile phones from the accused. The accused was identified as 36-year-old Haleeema Begum aka Laxmi. The police said she was employed as a house keeping staff at a private hospital in Gachchibowli.

Haleema is a resident of Serlingampally. On March 21, she crept into the house of S Rajeshwara Reddy, a techie at Hyder Nagar when the latter was busy with office work and stole gold jewellery from the almirah in the bedroom.

Based on a complaint, the KPHB police traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested Laxmi.