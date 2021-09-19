Hyderabad: 37 students of MS Education Academy qualify for JEE Advanced

Hyderabad: Afzal ur Rahman, the Director of the MS Education Academy on Saturday said that 37 students of the academy have secured prominent marks in the JEE mains and thus qualified for the JEE Advanced. He also that based on their ranks, the students can get admissions into the top NIT colleges.

Giving further details, the director said that three students, Mohammed Samad Hussain, Adnan Mansoor and Meezan ur Rahman have secured more than 99 percentile whereas 8 students got more than 98 percentile and 14 students has received more than 95 percentile marks.

Most of the 37 students have chosen Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their subjects. They secured 99.82 percentile in Physics, 99.94 in Chemistry, and 99.65 in Mathematics.

Speaking about the record of MS Education Academy, he said that till now 117 students of the academy have got admissions into various NIT/IIT colleges.