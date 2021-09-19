Hyderabad: 37 students of MS Education Academy qualify for JEE Advanced

By News Desk|   Updated: 19th September 2021 10:07 pm IST
MS to offer free education for Inter, degree students who lost father to COVID-19
MS education academy, Hyderabad too has decided to lend a helping hand to the students who have lost their father to COVID-19 pandemic by offering free education.

Hyderabad: Afzal ur Rahman, the Director of the MS Education Academy on Saturday said that 37 students of the academy have secured prominent marks in the JEE mains and thus qualified for the JEE Advanced. He also that based on their ranks, the students can get admissions into the top NIT colleges.

Giving further details, the director said that three students, Mohammed Samad Hussain, Adnan Mansoor and Meezan ur Rahman have secured more than 99 percentile whereas 8 students got more than 98 percentile and 14 students has received more than 95 percentile marks.

Most of the 37 students have chosen Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their subjects. They secured 99.82 percentile in Physics, 99.94 in Chemistry, and 99.65 in Mathematics.

MS Education Academy

Speaking about the record of MS Education Academy, he said that till now 117 students of the academy have got admissions into various NIT/IIT colleges.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button