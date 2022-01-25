Hyderabad: 3kg cancerous tumour removed from 7-month pregnant woman

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) conducted a historic operation in the city as they successfully removed a tumour, weighing 3 kilograms, from the liver of a 28-weeks pregnant woman, around 10 days ago.

The 24-year-old woman, from Jangaon in Telangana, complained of a lump and ache in her stomach. Later the diagnosis revealed a cancerous tumour in her liver.

An interdisciplinary team for the operation was formed with doctors from the departments of surgical gastroenterology, gynaecology, and anesthesiology from NIMS and the Neonatology Department of Niloufer Hospital. The tumour was removed after a six-hour-long surgery and was found to be cancerous upon biopsy.

The surgery was planned in the third trimester as it would otherwise cause a rupture in the coming weeks or during delivery.

The New India Express quoted doctors from the team saying, “Since the tumour was massive in size and has progressed to the extent of there being a rupture during pregnancy/delivery, it was planned to have the surgery in her third trimester,”.

The doctors discussed the pros and cons with the patient and her family before the operation to make them aware of possible complications.

The doctors prescribed medications to prepare the woman for complications like severe bleeding and to avoid premature contractions. The doctors managed to save the mother and the baby, who continues to be in-utero, and are now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

“Immediate postoperative scans and gynaecological examination revealed that both the baby and mother were healthy and doing fine. The patient is having a satisfactory recovery and is fit for discharge,” TNIE quoted Dr N Bheerappa, HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology.

The highly complicated and historic surgery was performed free of cost under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).