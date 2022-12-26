Hyderabad: 4.8 Kgs of mephedrone drug seized by DRI officials

Hyderabad: Directorate of Intelligence Revenue (DRI) officers here busted two clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing labs here and nullified the entire network by arresting the mastermind and financer of the operation.

A total of 4.885 kg of mephedrone was seized in finished form and it is valued at Rs. 49.77 crore in the grey market. Along with it, in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs. 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking were also seized.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, the DRI started a well-coordinated operation on December 21 and busted the two clandestine labs. Seven persons carrying out the manufacturing in these two locations in Hyderabad were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, DRI officials stated.

In an immediate follow-up action, the mastermind and main financier of this activity was nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of Rs. 60 lakh, DRI officials added.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the arrested persons are also accused in the following cases as well: A 2016 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 236 kg Ephedrine at Indore, a July 2022 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar, a case of escape from prison at Indore, a murder case in Hyderabad and robberies in Vadodara.