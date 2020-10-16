Hyderabad: 4 bodies of a family washed away in rains traced

Hyderabad: Four bodies out of nine persons of a family who were washed away in rains in Ali Nagar under Mailardevpally police station limits have been traced. They have been identified as Farzana Tabassum (27), Humaira Tabassum, Darakhshan Quraishi and Amena (10).

All the four were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard. Earlier, their funeral prayer was performed at Dargah Hazrat Ujale Shah Saheb, Sayeedabad.

Search is on for the remaining persons.

It must be recalled that nine persons of the family of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi including him were washed away on Palle Cheruvu Lake in Ali Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, Taher Quraishi was saved. According to the sources, in wake of heavy downpour, the family was standing outside their residence when the complete staircase was washed away in rain water.

Missing persons who are yet to be traced are Mohammed Abdul Qureshi, Mohammed Abdul Wajid Qureshi, Abdul Wasey Qureshi and Abdul Wahab Qureshi.