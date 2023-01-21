Hyderabad: 4 cars gutted in fire at Numaish parking lot

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 21st January 2023 10:47 pm IST
Fire tenders in extinguishing operations at a parking lot near Numaish.

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Numaish parking lot after four cars caught fire near Gruhakalpa Building at Nampally on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the fire started in a garbage heap near the parking lot. Initially one car caught fire and later it spread rapidly and engulfed three more cars parked nearby.

The vehicles were reportedly parked by visitors of Numaish within the vicinity of Gruhakalpa Building at Nampally. On information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and immediately the flames were doused.

The traffic police diverted the traffic since there was a heavy rush for Numaish for the weekend.

