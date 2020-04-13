Hyderabad: 4 family members of head constable found Corona +tive

Hyderabad: 6 days after a Muslim head constable was found infected with the deadly disease, four of his family members are also found to be Covid-19 positive.

According to sources, 56-year-old Head Constable Munawwar Khan was attached with Saifabad Police Station and posted at a check post at Telugu Talli flyover near State Secretariat. He was found coronavirus positive following which he was admitted in Gandhi hospital.

Health and GHMC department staff shifted 7 of his family members to isolation wards of the Gandhi hospital. After the test was done for 19 people, the blood report revealed that 4 members of the head constable’s family including 5-year-old child are infected with COVID-19. They have been kept in Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.