Hyderabad: 4 held for changing fingerprints to enter Kuwait illegally

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police here arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in helping non-resident Indians (NRI) cheat the Kuwait government. The gang helped people change their biological finger print pattern and gain re-entry into Kuwait illegally.

According to the Rachakonda police, officials seized medicines, surgical equipment and medicines from the accused. They have been identified as G Naga Muneshwar Rao, a radiologist, S Venkat Ramana, an anaesthesia technician at a private hospital, Bovila Shiva Shankar Reddy, a construction worker and Rama Krishna Reddy, also a construction work. They are all natives of YSR Kadapa district.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, commissioner of Rachakonda police, said Naga Reddy and Venkata Ramana took people who were deported from Kuwait for various law violations to hospitals and got surgeries done to change the biological fingerprint pattern.

“A small surgery is done on the finger, because of which the fingerprints get disturbed. The person who underwent the surgery can revisit Kuwait using a new identity and pass through biometric checking processes. The Kuwait immigration is not so advanced,” the Rachakonda commissioner said.

Customers were charged Rs 25,000 each for surgery, added Bhagwat.