Hyderabad: 4 members of Chaddi gang sentenced to 3 years in jail

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Thursday sentenced four members of the Chaddi gang to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on each of them in a case related to two different burglary cases.

The judge of 2nd Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, G. Kavitha Devi while pronouncing the judgment said that all the four members of Chaddi Gang were found guilty of their crimes.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, the members of the Chaddi gang had committed multiple house burglaries in the city.

The gang members, all natives of Dahod district of Gujarat, were identified as Rama Badhiya (47), Kishan Badhiya (35), Ravoji Badhiya (25), and Mavoji Bhamaniya (32).

In 2018, a Special Operations Team (SOT) and Meerpet Police had arrested five members and seized some gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs. 3 lakh. According to police, one of them identified as Ganava Bharatha Sing had died in custody due to an unknown illness.