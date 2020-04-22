Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy bitten to death by pigs

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by street pigs while playing outdoor here in Singereni area in the limits of Saidabad police station, police said on Tuesday.

Street pigs attacked him

According to Saidabad Police, they received a complaint from V Keshya who informed that when his son V Harshavardhan was playing in front of his residence on Tuesday evening, few street pigs attacked him and bitten him, following which, his son died on the spot.

The father told that they rushed the boy to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered and the dead body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Source: ANI

