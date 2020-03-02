menu
Hyderabad: 4000 children born on Feb 29

Posted by Qayam Published: March 02, 2020, 1:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: On 29th February, 4000 children were born in Hyderabad City. Almost same number of children was born in the neighbouring state of A.P. on the day.

It may be mentioned that 2024 is the next leap year. These four thousand children can celebrate their birthday once in four years.

According to the details, 11 children were born at Niloufer Hospital, at Sultan bazaar Hospital and in Govt. aternity Hospital Petla Burj, 76 children were born.

The number of children born in private hospitals could be around 200 which has been registered in GHMC. Hospital authorities say that most of the parents choose 29th February for delivery and for this purpose they get caesarian procedure done.

Source: Siasat News
