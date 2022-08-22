Hyderabad: 4th edition of electric expo to be held in September

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of the Electri Expo 2022 will be held at Hi-Tex from September 2 to 4 which is likely to be inaugurated by Telangana minister for Information Technology, KT Rama Rao .

One of the largest Exposition of its kind more than 35000 people from different walks of life with over hundred plus participants will be participating in the three day event .

The Electric Expo which is being organized by the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) will be a platform for businesses , manufacturers dealers and buyers .

According to Rajesh Surana, President of SETA the Electri Expo will showcase some of the latest advancements on energy saving, power generation, transformation and storage and distribution of power, electrical engineering, automation, light devices gadgets and appliances besides others.

Suresh Jain said that the energy industry is on the brink of transformation due to recent developments in harnessing solar power and alternate energy. With increase in power consumption Electro Expo will be a perfect platform to amalgamate and merge the electric potential and energy efficient products devices concepts etc.

The EXPO will have new products in solar and automation apart from advancements in wires and cable industry.

The three-day Expo will have technical seminars by various experts on renewable Energy, green energy, energy efficent homes, low voltage equipments etc. Equipments featuring innovation, creative and energy efficient electrical instruments will also be showcased during the Expo.

Students, architects contractors, real estate businessmen etc are likely to participate in the expo.