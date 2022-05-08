Hyderabad: 5 foot over bridges constructed for pedestrian safety

Hyderabad: For the safety of pedestrians, the Five-foot bridge (FoBs) has been constructed and will be inaugurated soon by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao.

The FoBs were constructed after the city and Cyberabad police noticed the accident cases, mark some junctions as accident-prone zones, and requested the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to construct FoBs at some main junctions of the city.

A total of 22 FoBs construction request has been made. Five were completed out of 22 near Hyderabad Central in Punjagutta, St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad, Neredmet bus stop, Swapna Theatre in Rajendra Nagar, and near NSSK High School in Ferozguda.

Around 16 crore rupees have been utilized for the construction of FoBs in the city. Apart from the installation of lifts and escalators, work on walkways, staircase erection, roof sheeting, mild steel railing, crash barrier, and flooring was completed for these five FoBs.

Engineer-in-chief of GHMC Mohd Ziauddin, quoted by The New Indian Express (TNIE) said, “The FoBs on the routes with heavy traffic would help the pedestrians circumvent the streets completely while also assisting the commuters this way, especially in busy areas with markets and malls.”

The FoBs will reduce conflict between pedestrians and motorists on busy roads, saving lives and lowering accident rates. The state government opted out of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to build these skywalks.