Hyderabad: 5 GST officials booked for ‘illegally’ detaining woman

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police on May 13 booked five Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials for allegedly illegally detaining a woman, in 2019.

The case came to light only on Friday, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the orders of the National Commission for Women (NCW). The victim, identified as J Raghavi Reddy filed a complaint against the officials.

The accused were identified as M Srinivas (principal commissioner), Anand Kumar (additional commissioner), Bollineni Gandhi and Isebella (superintendents), and Sudha Rani. Among these, Sudha and Gandhi are already under suspension since they have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged case of bribery.

The accused allegedly forced their way into Raghavi residence while her husband Sridhar Reddy, a businessman was abroad. The superintendent allegedly intimidated Raghavi and lay waste to the house, in the name of a search operation.

“Two people met the victim and introduced themselves as GST anti-evasion officers, deputy commissioner and superintendent. They threatened her and told her to pay 5 crores in bribe if she wanted her husband to live peacefully,” read the FIR.

“Without any search warrant from a competent authority or court, they laid waste to our home, damaging our property,” Raghavi was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Raghavi added that they then forcefully took her to the GST office in Basheerbagh, and detained her till 4:00 AM the next morning. “They violated my fundamental rights,” added Raghavi.

