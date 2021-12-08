Hyderabad: 5 kg tumour removed from 5-year-old girl’s kidney

Hyderabad: A 5-year-old girl from Somalia got a new lease of life after a team of doctors of Yashoda hospital, Hyderabad, removed a 5 kg cancerous tumour from her kidney.

Faduma was brought to Yashoda Hospital where doctors diagnosed her conditions as ‘Wilm’s Tumor’, a very rare type of kidney cancer. Her abdomen was fully bloated with around 30×30 cm mass. The baby was said to be very weak. A team of oncologists treated her with chemotherapy followed by surgery.

As per the media reports, oncology team swung into action and conducted all necessary tests for a complete diagnosis and evaluated all important parameters before conducting the surgery.

Senior oncologist Dr Sachin Marda said that the girl was critical when she was brought to the hospital, The New Indian Express reported.

The multidisciplinary team of doctors at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, led by Dr Sachin Marda (Surgical oncologist), Dr Nikhil G Patil (Sr Medical Oncologist), Dr Prashanth Reddy (HOD Anesthesia), Dr Suresh (Sr Pediatrician) worked on the case.

Meanwhile, the patient’s family expressed their sincere gratitude and thanked the hospital staff for providing the best care, support, rehabilitation and guidance to their daughter.