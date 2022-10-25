Hyderabad: 5 more arrested in Rs 903 Cr Chinese investment fraud

Hyderabad: Five more persons linked to the Rs 903 crore investment fraud, allegedly operated by Chinese nationals, were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police (crimes), Hyderabad city police, said a Philippines national Allen got in touch with the people from Telangana and convinced them to open bank accounts to be used in gaming applications.

“Allen collected the details of the persons who lost money in ‘IPL Win’ application and contacted them. He offered them huge money for helping him with bank accounts and SIM cards,” said Mr. Srinivas. On instructions of Allen, four persons Naga Prasad, Ram, Sagar and Srinivas obtained SIM cards and opened bank accounts and provided it to associates of Allen staying in Mumbai for the investment fraud.

Nagar Prasad contacted a few persons and convinced a few persons to open bank accounts on some or the other pretext and took their details. He sent it to one person, whose name the police did not disclose, from Mumbai. Also, Sagar, Srinivas and Ram adopted the same modus operandi and sent SIM cards and bank account details to Mumbai after obtaining it from their friends or relatives by convincing them for the investment fraud.

Mr Srinivas said Allen has connections with the Chinese who are making gaming apps. He has links with Chu Chun-Yu – a Taiwan national who was involved in the investment fraud case that was busted recently. The bank accounts were being used to collect and transfer money from victims of investment or other frauds.

One more person named Imran, who was allegedly involved in the investment fraud scam, was also arrested on Tuesday. The Hyderabad police on October 12 this year busted the Rs 903 Crore investment fraud and arrested ten persons, including a Chinese man and a Taiwanese national. The police officially said they seized an amount of Rs 903 from different bank accounts connected to the fraud with international links.

A Mumbai native Imran had allegedly obtained bank accounts from three persons Syed Sultan, Mirza Nadeem Baig and Parvez after paying them Rs 50,000 each for the bank account and handed the account credentials to the masterminds of the investment fraud.