Investigations from the footage revealed that the accused picked the boy from Raghavendra vines in Champapet.

Hyderabad: 5-year-old rescued 48 hours after getting kidnapped
Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was rescued by the Saidabad police officials within forty-eight hours of getting kidnapped.

A complaint was received on Monday by Pradha Laxmi (mother), 20 who stated that her son went missing from Champapet.

According to the police, the boy Ram Charan was kidnapped by Kadamanchi Pandu, 28, a native of Nalgonda when he found the boy wandering near a wine shop in Champapet.

The police formed four teams to trace the accused and started checking CCTV footages from junctions that fell between Champapet and Vanasthalipuram.

Investigations from the footage revealed that the accused picked the boy from Raghavendra wines in Champapet.

A team of police then rushed to Thukkugguda and met Yadamma, who revealed that Pandu left for Vanasthalipuram.

Following the lead, the accused was nabbed from Vanshthanlipuram and section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Coe (IPC) was imposed on him.

