Hyderabad: 5-yr-old slips into swimming pool in Puppalaguda; dies

Devansh and other children were playing at the swimming pool on the third floor of the apartment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th July 2023 2:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: 5-year-old slips into swimming pool in Puppalaguda, dies
swimming pool (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy accidentally slipped and drowned in a swimming pool, located in an apartment on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Hallmark Tranquill apartment in Puppalguda, under Narsingi police station limits.

According to the police, Devansh and other children were playing near the swimming pool on the third floor of the apartment, when he accidentally slipped into the pool.

The other children rushed to inform his parents of his fall.

Devansh’s parents rushed to rescue him and took him out of the pool. He was then rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The boy’s father has filed a complaint with Narsingi police, who registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

